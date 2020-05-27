Carrie Underwood Will Host Her Own Very Personal Show
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Carrie Underwood and her former hockey star husband, Mike Fischer will offer their own reality show, of sorts… The celebrity couple will be the focus of a new iamsecond partnership, for the limited series, Mike and Carrie: God and Country.
The four-part series will detail their relationship, and the ups and downs they’ve faced over the past ten years – including Carrie’s nasty fall and three miscarriages.
“We wanted to do this to share some of our personal journeys in hopes that viewers will be inspired by it,” said the country singer in a statement. “And maybe even take one more step in pursuing a relationship with God.”
Mike and Carrie: God and Country will premiere on iamsecond.com on May 27th.