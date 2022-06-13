CARRIE UNDERWOOD WANTS FANS TO ‘JUST HAVE FUN

Carrie Underwood hit the stage at Nissan Stadium at CMA Fest in Nashville on Saturday (June 11th) with some extra excitement as her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, was released the day before (Friday, June 10th). Prior to playing her set, Carrie told us she has one main goal with this project.
“We’re very excited that Denim & Rhinestones is out in the world. (I) just had so much fun writing these songs and recording these songs and I feel like the takeaway that I really want people to get is just a good time. I want people to be able to listen to this album and it just be an instant mood-booster, the kind of songs that you can just turn up and sing along to, dance along to, like yell in your car like there’s not anybody that’s gonna see you through your windshield and you’re not gonna embarrass yourself. Don’t worry about embarrassing yourself. Just have fun with it, cause I do!”
Carrie sits inside the Top 20 and climbing with “Ghost Story,” the debut single from Denim & Rhinestones.
She is set to perform on NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (June 14th).
Carrie launches her Denim & Rhinestones Tour with special guest Jimmie Allen on October 15th in Greenville, SC.
