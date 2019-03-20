Carrie Underwood Vows to Appreciate What Her Body Can and Cannot Do

CARRIE UNDERWOOD posted a photo on Instagram of herself in her workout clothes, and she looks amazing. But her caption doesn’t agree. It starts off with her saying she’s having a tough time bouncing back after giving birth to Jacob in January.

She can’t run as fast, or lift as much weight as she used to. But then she comes to terms with the changes, and vows to accept and appreciate what her body CAN do instead of focusing on what it can’t.

Quote, “I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal. I’m going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I’m always working towards my goals, one day I’ll reach them.”