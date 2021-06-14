      Weather Alert

Carrie Underwood to share 'My Savior: Live from the Ryman' DVD

Jun 14, 2021 @ 11:00am

Capitol Records Nashville

Carrie Underwood‘s performance of her gospel album, My Savior, at the Ryman Auditorium will soon be available on DVD.  

Set for release on July 23, My Savior: Live from the Ryman features footage from the powerhouse singer’s livestream concert on Easter Sunday, including performances with CeCe Winans on “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” and Bear Rinehart of Needtobreathe on “Nothing but the Blood of Jesus.” Carrie also sings the traditional hymns “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art” and more. 

Additionally, PBS, Circle and other networks will air a TV special featuring performances from DVD the same day it’s released. 

“This is an album I have always wanted to record and I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way,” Carrie says in a statement. 

Following its arrival in March, My Savior gave Carrie her ninth consecutive album to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, making her the first artist to do so. The project also reached the top of the Billboard Christian Albums chart and top five on the all-genre Billboard 200.

