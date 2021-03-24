      Weather Alert

Carrie Underwood to appear on 'Today' Friday

Mar 24, 2021 @ 2:00pm

Capitol Records Nashville Carrie Underwood is heading to Today

The country superstar will appear on the NBC morning show Friday, where she’ll sit down for an interview and also perform songs off her upcoming gospel album, My Savior. Her segments will air at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. ET. 

Carrie announced earlier this week that she’ll celebrate Easter Sunday with a livestream concert from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, performing songs off the album, which will be released on March 26. CeCe Winans and Needtobreathe‘s Bear Rinehart will join Carrie as special guests.

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

