Carrie Underwood & Terri Clark Drop Christmas Albums on Friday
Getty Images
If you need a little “Christmas” Spirit a little early this year, two country artists will try to get you in the mood.
Carrie Underwood’s new Christmas album is out this Friday. “My Gift” features eleven songs, including “Little Drummer Boy.” Carrie’s son, Isaiah, is featured on the album.Terri Clark To Release Holiday Album
Terri Clark is dropping her new holiday album this week. “It’s Christmas… Cheers!’ is due out on September 25th. Clark produced the ten-song collection, which will feature classics like, “Jingle Bells,” Silent Night,” and more.