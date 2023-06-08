98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Carrie Underwood teases a snippet of new song

June 8, 2023 11:15AM CDT
ABC

Carrie Underwood is dropping a new song, “Take Me Out,” on Friday, June 9.

“A new track is being added to the #DenimAndRhinestones era!” TeamCU announced on Carrie’s Instagram. “#TakeMeOut will be available everywhere you listen to music tonight at midnight ET!”

Carrie’s latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, dropped in June 2022 and features the singles “Ghost Story” and “Hate My Heart.”

In March, the country superstar released a new single, “Out of That Truck.”

Fans can head over to Carrie’s latest Instagram post to hear a snippet of “Take Me Out” now.

