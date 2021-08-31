      Weather Alert

Carrie Underwood teams up with Dan + Shay on 'Dear Evan Hansen' soundtrack

Aug 31, 2021 @ 2:25pm

Interscope Records

Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay are lending their voices to the soundtrack for the film, Dear Evan Hansen.

Based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway play of the same name, Dear Evan Hansen follows a high school student named Evan who has social anxiety and writes a letter to himself that is stolen by a classmate named Connor, who later commits suicide, leaving Connor’s family believing that the letter was written by Connor to Evan.

Carrie is teaming up with Dan + Shay on a rendition of the song featured in the original play, “Only Us,” for Dear Evan Hansen: (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). Dan + Shay hinted at a collaboration with Carrie on social media hours before it was announced. 

The film and soundtrack are set for release on September 24. 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: It IS Possible to Recover Your Relationship after an Affair. Here's How.
See Runaway June!
Single Mom Can't Afford a Gift for her Son's 5th Birthday - So She Literally MAKES his Wish Come True
Tim McGraw Describes the Moment He Got Sober and Just How Faith Hill Inspired It
Win Tickets to Jordan Davis!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On