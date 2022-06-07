      Breaking News
Carrie Underwood Ssssuffered a Snake Encounter which Left her ‘Shaking’

Jun 7, 2022 @ 12:47pm
(Photo by Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)

Carrie Underwood has done some pretty amazing things on stage, even suspending herself high above it, while she sings and performs aerial dance.

But the singer did an entirely different kind of dance, when she found a big snake, slithering in her garden shed.

A clearly rattled Underwood took to Twitter, to show off the huge rat snake, which had been hanging out there.  She says, in the video, that the snake was right by the door, when she opened it.

I’m still shaking,” Carrie says, as she tries to use her “mom voice” to convince the snack to “go away.”

While it’s uncertain if the snake did what it was told, listening to Carrie politely ask it to leave is worth seeing a few times.

