Carrie Underwood Shows Baby Bump/Taylor Swift Wins Big at AMAs

Carrie Underwood made her first red carpet debut since announcing her second pregnancy at the AMAs last night, and she lit up the carpet with a new mommy glow.

She walked the carpet in a full length black and gold dress, that hugged and showed her new baby bump.

Two months ago, Carrie announced that she was pregnant with her second child with hubby Mike Fisher. The two already have a three year old son.

As far as the show, Taylor Swift was a big winner at last night’s American Music Awards picking up four honors that included Artist of the Year.

Taylor has been in the news a lot lately since making a political stance, and backing two Democrats in her home state of Tennessee.

While accepting the award for Artist of the Year, she used her platform to speak about voting again, “This award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people, and you know what else is voted on by the people, the midterm elections on November 6.”