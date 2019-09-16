Carrie Underwood Sets Instagram On Fire In Black Jumpsuit
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Carrie Underwood attends 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)
Carrie Underwood gave her 9 million Instagram followers life over the weekend when she posted a picture of herself lounging on a couch sipping a hot beverage in a black jumpsuit.
The photo was a subtle promo for her leisure and workout line, CALIA by Carrie. The country singer captioned the picture, “Caffeinated and comfy in my @CALIAbyCarrie jumpsuit.
The post received almost 250,000 likes as of press time.