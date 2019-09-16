      Weather Alert

Carrie Underwood Sets Instagram On Fire In Black Jumpsuit

Sep 16, 2019 @ 9:12am
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Carrie Underwood attends 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Carrie Underwood gave her 9 million Instagram followers life over the weekend when she posted a picture of herself lounging on a couch sipping a hot beverage in a black jumpsuit.
The photo was a subtle promo for her leisure and workout line, CALIA by Carrie. The country singer captioned the picture, “Caffeinated and comfy in my @CALIAbyCarrie jumpsuit.

View this post on Instagram

Caffeinated and comfy in my @CALIAbyCarrie jumpsuit!

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

The post received almost 250,000 likes as of press time.

TAGS
Carrie Underwood
Popular Posts
Having This Pick in Your Fantasy Football Draft Gives You the Best Chance of Winning
WCCQ On Demand
Toby Keith Freedom & Dignity Festival Cancelled
Headed Down the Old Town Road Toward a Huge Lawsuit?
Taylor Swift's Cat Makes the World's Wealthiest Animals List