98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Carrie Underwood serves up frozen margarita cocktail with Southbound Tequila

September 18, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Share
ABC

Carrie Underwood recently joined Southbound Tequila co-founder and CEO Ivey Childers to make a Southbound Reposado-infused frozen margarita.

In a video up now on YouTube, Carrie and Ivey make the cocktail from scratch. Carrie also talks about why she loves gardening and the peaches she’s yielded this summer. The pair then use the frozen peaches Carrie’s collected to make “the perfect frozen margarita with a Southbound twist.”

The cocktail recipe consists of ingredients such as lemon juice, honey, peach liqueur and of course, Southbound Reposado. 

You can watch the video in full and grab the cocktail recipe now at Southbound Tequila’s YouTube page.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Chris Stapleton Drops Romantic 'Think I’m in Love With You'
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share Surprising Features - Who Knew?
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: WCCQ Helps You Wake Up Happier Here's How.
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: It IS Possible to Recover your Relationship after an Affair - Here's How

Recent Posts