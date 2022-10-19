Carrie Underwood Says Singers Who Can’t Hit Notes Lose Cred

Carrie Underwood Reveals She Used to ‘Lose Respect’ for Singers Who ‘Can’t Hit the Notes’ in Concert

Recently, Carrie Underwood explained how she felt about going to concerts, when she was growing up.

Do you remember going to see your favorite artists in concert, and they didn’t sound like they did on their records or on the radio? Carrie felt the same way: “[g]rowing up and going to concerts or seeing my favorite artists on TV, if they didn’t sound like they were supposed to sound it was always so deflating.”

She admits she would lose respect for the artist, if he or she didn’t hit the notes, or had to drop down a key… “Why’d you record them if you can’t sing them? That stuff is important to me.”

It should be noted, though, that some artists release songs which become big hits, then still have to sing them, decades later, when their vocal cords just can’t hit those same higher notes. In that case, it’s appropriate for them to drop down a key or two, so they can deliver the song with their own classic style.

Underwood’s “Denim & Rhinestones Tour” comes to Chicago this Saturday, the 22nd, with special guest Jimmie Allen.

WIN TICKETS TO SEE CARRIE, THIS SATURDAY – 2 WAYS: