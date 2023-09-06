Carrie Underwood Says Her 8-Year-Old Son Is A Papa Roach Fan

Country star Carrie Underwood is raising a young rock’n’roller.

The singer recently revealed that her 8-year-old son Isaiah is a big fan of Papa Roach.

Underwood is a well-known rock fangirl – performing on stage with Guns N’ Roses and covering artists like Led Zeppelin, Joan Jett, and Motorhead at her concerts.

Do your children share your musical tastes? What was the first band or artist you were a fan of as a kid?