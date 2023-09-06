98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Carrie Underwood Says Her 8-Year-Old Son Is A Papa Roach Fan

September 6, 2023 5:05PM CDT
Carrie Underwood Says Her 8-Year-Old Son Is A Papa Roach Fan
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Country star Carrie Underwood is raising a young rock’n’roller.

The singer recently revealed that her 8-year-old son Isaiah is a big fan of Papa Roach.

Underwood is a well-known rock fangirl – performing on stage with Guns N’ Roses and covering artists like Led Zeppelin, Joan Jett, and Motorhead at her concerts.

Do your children share your musical tastes? What was the first band or artist you were a fan of as a kid?

