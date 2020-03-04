Carrie Underwood Says Family Hid In Safe Room During Nashville Tornado
We are learning more about the devastating tornado that hit Nashville and the surrounding areas early on Tuesday. Carrie Underwood’s family experienced it first hand. Underwood is in New York promoting a new book. On the Today show, she recalled what happened with her husband and two sons. Underwood revealed her husband Mike Fisher “said he had to go upstairs at like 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down to a little safe room in our house. I was like, ‘I bet everybody is crying.’ It’s 2 a.m., freaking out, so it was scary.”