Carrie Underwood Reveals She Suffered 3 Miscarriages in Last 2 Years

Carrie Underwood opens up for the first time about her three miscarriages before finally getting pregnant for the 2nd time.

Carrie has a 3 year old son with husband/hockey player, Mike Fisher.

She said she leaned on her faith to get her through. She said she was always afraid to be angry about the miscarriages because she has so much, a healthy son, a great husband and a great career.

In 2017 she had a miscarriage and that terrible fall that required 40-50 stitches. People say to her that they don’t notice the scar on her face and that if she doesn’t point it out they would never notice it. She said the stitches taught her that, nobody notices as much as you think they will, so that’s been nice to learn. Here’s the full story from People