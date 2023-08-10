Carrie Underwood Reveals New Song, ‘Give Her That’

A new Carrie Underwood song may once again find her lingering in the memory of an ex-lover.

“Give Her That” drops Friday (Aug. 11) ahead of the deluxe version of her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ album.

The deluxe version of the album drops on Sept. 22 and features six new songs. She’s already shared two of those new songs, “Take Me Out” and her radio single, “Out of That Truck.”

She shared the news on social media on Thursday (Aug. 11), adding a video from the studio to amplify the excitement. “And that’s a fact / She’s probably perfect / In every way / I’ll give her that,” she sings in the clip.

