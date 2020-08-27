Carrie Underwood Returns With ‘Sunday Night Football’ Theme
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Recording artist Carrie Underwood attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Carrie Underwood will sing NBC’s Sunday Night Football theme song, “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” for the eighth consecutive season. She recorded the song in Nashville, and on Sunday, Sept. 13th, Carrie will star in the debut of the 2020 show open for Sunday Night Football.
According to a release, the show open was uniquely produced without extras in a studio or stadium, “while also celebrating the millions who watch the games.” For the first time, the SNF show open will feature user-generated content from fans showcasing their team spirit. Cameos from some of the NFL’s biggest stars, which were also recorded remotely, will be highlighted.
FAST FACTS
NBC’s Sunday Night Football has been primetime television’s No. 1 program for an unprecedented nine consecutive years.
Carrie will release her first-ever full-length Christmas album, My Gift, on Sept. 25th.