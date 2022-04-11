CARRIE UNDERWOOD RELEASES TRACK LIST, TRAILER FOR ‘DENIM & RHINESTONES’

Carrie Underwood‘s upcoming album, Denim & Rhinestones, will feature 12 new songs, 11 of which she co-wrote. On Friday (April 8th), Carrie released a new album trailer for the project, which will be available on June 10th.
The title track, “Denim & Rhinestones,” and its accompanying lyric video, were also released on Friday. The track was written by Carrie, David Garcia, Josh Kear, and Hillary Lindsey, and co-produced by David and Carrie.
Of Denim & Rhinestones, Carrie said, “We cover a lot of ground on this album. We have a lot of songs that have a bit of a ‘throwback’ feel, but they sound super fresh. I grew up listening to so many different kinds of music and that is extremely evident in this body of work. These are musical influences that are all in me and work their way out, and I just decided this time not to get in their way. I think this whole album ended up being a big reflection of me as a person and as an artist.”
Carrie adds that putting together her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” was “the catalyst for this album.” She explained, “I was just ready to have fun and to write songs that make me happy to listen to and happy to sing.”
The debut single from Denim & Rhinestones, “Ghost Story,” is making its way up the country charts.
