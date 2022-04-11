      Weather Alert

CARRIE UNDERWOOD RELEASES TRACK LIST, TRAILER FOR ‘DENIM & RHINESTONES’

Apr 11, 2022 @ 8:21am

Carrie Underwood‘s upcoming album, Denim & Rhinestones, will feature 12 new songs, 11 of which she co-wrote. On Friday (April 8th), Carrie released a new album trailer for the project, which will be available on June 10th.

The title track, “Denim & Rhinestones,” and its accompanying lyric video, were also released on Friday. The track was written by Carrie, David Garcia, Josh Kear, and Hillary Lindsey, and co-produced by David and Carrie.

Of Denim & Rhinestones, Carrie said, “We cover a lot of ground on this album.  We have a lot of songs that have a bit of a ‘throwback’ feel, but they sound super fresh.  I grew up listening to so many different kinds of music and that is extremely evident in this body of work.  These are musical influences that are all in me and work their way out, and I just decided this time not to get in their way.  I think this whole album ended up being a big reflection of me as a person and as an artist.”

Carrie adds that putting together her “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” was “the catalyst for this album.”  She explained, “I was just ready to have fun and to write songs that make me happy to listen to and happy to sing.”

The debut single from Denim & Rhinestones, “Ghost Story,” is making its way up the country charts.

FAST FACTS

Here is the Denim & Rhinestones track list:
1. Denim & Rhinestones (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey)
2. Velvet Heartbreak (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
3. Ghost Story (David Garcia, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey)
4. Hate My Heart (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Michael Hardy, Hillary Lindsey)
5. Burn (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey)
6. Crazy Angels (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Lydia Vaughan)
7. Faster (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
8. Pink Champagne (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey)
9. Wanted Woman (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Miller)
10. Poor Everybody Else (Carrie Underwood, Chris DeStefano, Josh Miller)
11. She Don’t Know (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
12. Garden (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Miller)
CHECK IT OUT

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes
Peeps Ice Cream Has Arrived for Easter!
Win Jessie James Decker Tickets
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Sleep. Paint Your Bedroom THIS Color.
Preparing New Site For Raising Cane’s In Shorewood!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On