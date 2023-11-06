CARRIE UNDERWOOD PAYS TRIBUTE TO GEORGE MICHAEL

Carrie Underwood was among the stars who took the stage at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday night (Nov. 3).

According to The Boot, she paid tribute to inductee George Michael by singing “One More Try” in his honor. The ballad served as the fourth single from Michael’s landmark 1987 album, Faith.

Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Rage Against The Machine, Chaka Khan, The Spinners and the late Wham singer were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame on Friday.

The 38th annual ceremony paired different generations of stars, including Crow and Olivia Rodrigo opening the show with “If It Makes You Happy.” H.E.R., Sia and Common joined Khan for a medley of her hits, while Dave Matthews and Chris Stapleton joined Nelson to perform some of his classic songs.

Big Boi inducted Bush, who was unable to attend, so St. Vincent took the stage to perform her biggest hit, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God),” while LL Cool J inducted DJ Kool Herc, known as the Father of Hip-Hop.

Ice-T honored Rage Against the Machine, though Tom Morello was the only band member to attend.

