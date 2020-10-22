Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Gabby Barrett CMT Music Awards Winners
Last night (Wednesday, Oct. 21st) belonged to Carrie Underwood at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville. She was the only multiple award winner, taking home trophies for Female Video and overall Video of the Year for “Drinking Alone.” She accepted her awards from home, as the fan-voted show was largely virtual. Carrie continues her reign as the most awarded artist in CMT history, now with 22 career wins.
The CMT Awards featured both pre-taped and live performances from various outdoor spots around Music City. Performers included Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen with Noah Cyrus, Kelsea Ballerini with Halsey, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs with Brooks & Dunn, Maren Morris, Morgan Wallen, Sam Hunt and Shania Twain. Newcomers Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning also made their debut on the Ram Trucks Side Stage.
Here is the complete CMT Music Awards winners list:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”
FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”
MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Luke Bryan – “One Margarita”
GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Old Dominion – “One Man Band”
DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”
BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”
COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – “Nobody But You”
CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young – “Drowning”
CMT EQUAL PLAY AWARD
Jennifer Nettles
QUARANTINE VIDEO OF THE YEAR (SOCIAL ONLY AWARD)
Granger Smith – “DON’T COUGH ON ME!”