Carrie Underwood Loves Figure Skating!

Feb 4, 2022 @ 6:05pm

Carrie Underwood Is Looking Forward To Olympic Figure Skating … “It is really hard to pick one Olympic sport that I love to watch and is my favorite because there’s always something going on, and it’s always just kind of nice to tune in and see how we’re doing as a country. Growing up, I always loved figure skating. I always thought the girls were so beautiful and graceful and strong and athletic. I mean, I remember dancing around our living room pretending I was an ice skater, even though I’d never been on the ice before. That’s always one that’s fun to watch, and I am always in awe just how high everyone jumps and twists and spins. It’s incredible.”

