Carrie Underwood learned something about Party Songs

It’s a little unusual for Carrie Underwood to to come out with a party song like “Southbound”. In fact, it didn’t start out that way. She got together with her writing partners to do “something fun” and then it went in that direction. And the more it morphed into something rowdy, the more she learned about the difference between male and female songwriters.

Quote, “You realize how tricky it is to be a woman and write a drinking-party-boat song. It’s strange.”

What she figured out was that she could write lyrics like that by making it about someone else. So when she sings that “Katie should take it slow while dancin’ on the dock” . . . it’s not her point of view. And, maybe a teachable moment.