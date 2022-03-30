      Weather Alert

Carrie Underwood joins the lineup of 2022 Grammy performers

Mar 30, 2022 @ 12:00pm

ABC

Carrie Underwood is among the next batch of performers to be announced for the 2022 Grammy Awards. She joins an all-genre cast of artists taking the stage: Other newly-announced acts include John Legend, Silk Sonic and J Balvin with Maria Becerra.

Carrie’s not the only country act taking the stage during the big night. Chris Stapleton was previously announced as a performer, along with Americana stalwart Brandi Carlile.

This year, the Grammys will also feature a series of special segments spotlighting Las Vegas, the city that’s hosting the awards show for the very first time, as well as genres that don’t typically get a showcase during the show. Bluegrass upstart Billy Strings is among those performers.

Carrie is a nominee at this year’s show. She’s up for best roots gospel album, courtesy of her project My Savior, and her duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You,” is nominated for best country duo/group performance.

The 2022 Grammy Awards are set for April 3 on CBS.

