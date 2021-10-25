Carrie Underwood & Jason Aldean Take ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ to Number One – Plus…

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s duet, “If I Didn’t Love You,” climbs to Number One on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart this week. The song is featured on Jason’s new album, Macon, which is due out on November 12th.
“If I Didn’t Love You” was co-written by Jason’s bandmembers Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy, as well as John Morgan and Lydia Vaughn.
Carrie tells us she’s thrilled for the success of these young songwriters.
“Kind of what I love about the writers of the song is that two of them are in Jason’s band. They’ve known him for a long a time. They know his style, and then you have these two other artists and songwriters that that’s like they’re newer and this is kind of their first major write for them which is supercool that the song is doing so well for these young, these young’uns, to slide in there and have a really successful song right off the bat. So, I’m really excited for all of them.”
This is Jason and Carrie’s first-ever duet; though they each have said they’ve wanted to collaborate for some time.
PLUS: Underwood just took home a Dove Award at the recent Gospel Music Awards show. Her duet with CeCe Winans, “Great Is They Faithfulness,” from Carrie’s My Savior album, won for Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year.
Carrie tweeted, “Recording ‘Great Is Thy Faithfulness’ with @cecewinans was a highlight of my career and she is truly one of my biggest inspirations . . .“