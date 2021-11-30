CARRIE UNDERWOOD IS READY TO ‘REFLECT’ DURING VEGAS RESIDENCY

Carrie Underwood kicks off her first Las Vegas residency, called Reflection, at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas tomorrow (Wednesday, December 1st). She tells us the show’s title takes on multiple meanings. “We want to do our hits. We want to reflect upon all the things that we’ve been so blessed to be able to have accomplished over the past few years and that I’ve been lucky enough to do this, and then obviously when you think about a staging standpoint, you can do a lot with that visually, so it just seemed like a great concept. We’re just looking forward to playing, getting to be there. We’re looking forward to the crowds.”
Carrie’s remaining Reflection shows are scheduled for December 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11. Earlier this year due to high demand, she added six additional dates for next year — March 23, 25, 26, 30 as well as April 1 & 2.
