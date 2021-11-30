      Weather Alert

CARRIE UNDERWOOD IS READY TO ‘REFLECT’ DURING VEGAS RESIDENCY

Nov 30, 2021 @ 4:59am
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Carrie Underwood attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Carrie Underwood kicks off her first Las Vegas residency, called Reflection, at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas tomorrow (Wednesday, December 1st). She tells us the show’s title takes on multiple meanings. “We want to do our hits. We want to reflect upon all the things that we’ve been so blessed to be able to have accomplished over the past few years and that I’ve been lucky enough to do this, and then obviously when you think about a staging standpoint, you can do a lot with that visually, so it just seemed like a great concept. We’re just looking forward to playing, getting to be there. We’re looking forward to the crowds.”

Carrie’s remaining Reflection shows are scheduled for December 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11. Earlier this year due to high demand, she added six additional dates for next year — March 23, 25, 26, 30 as well as April 1 & 2.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

 

Popular Posts
Rolling Stones Are The Only Band Selling More Concert Tickets Than Morgan Wallen
Street Closures For Light Up The Holidays Parade Friday, November 26, 2021
Five Thanksgiving Cooking Hacks
Kane Brown Funds Renovation of a Boys and Girls Club’s Basketball Court
THANKS PANDEMIC: Fewer Americans View their Partner as 'Source of Life's Meaning'
Connect With Us Listen To Us On