Carrie Underwood is Getting a Special Honor

She’s one of country music’s biggest stars and now she’s going to get the royal treatment. Carrie Underwood is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Monday, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that the seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer will be honored with the accolade on Sept. 20 in front of the Capitol Records building.

Brad Paisley and Simon Cowell will be on hand for the event as guest speakers. Cowell was part of the judges panel that helped Carrie earn an American Idol win in 2005.

Since 2005, the 35-year-old has gone on to earn six CMA awards, 18 CMT Music awards, 12 American Music awards in addition to her seven Grammy wins.

