Carrie Underwood Is Counting Down To ‘Denim & Rhinestones Tour’

With her Denim & Rhinestones Tour set to kick off in just a few weeks, Carrie Underwood is knee-deep in rehearsals. She has been posting behind-the-scenes pictures of her and the band getting the show ready on social media.

One of Carrie’s biggest challenges is putting together her set list for each tour. She has the great problem of having so many hits that some get left behind, but Carrie tells us it’s one of her favorite things to do. [“I definitely like putting set lists together, but it is very difficult because there’s just not enough time. If it were up to me and up to my voice holding out, I’d probably do like a four-hour show. It’s just really hard to figure out what songs you’re not going to do and there’s always ones that it’s like, ‘Aw, but I love that song!’ but it doesn’t work with the flow or whatever. It’s fun, but it’s hard, but then you definitely want it to flow and for people just to be able to listen and have a great time and to sing along and for everything to make sense.”

The Denim & Rhinestones Tour with special guest Jimmie Allen kicks off on October 15th in Greenville, South Carolina. She arrives in the Chicagoland area on October, 22.

Carrie sits inside the Top 10 and climbing with her latest single, “Ghost Story.”