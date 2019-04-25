Carrie Underwood inviting you to perform with her on stage!
By Todd Boss
|
Apr 25, 2019 @ 2:17 PM

But you won’t be singing. You’ll be doing the Ludacris rap from “The Champion” . . . while Carrie’s handling the vocals. If you’re interested, you need to submit a video of yourself doing the entire rap . . . and then fill out some details. She wants to know who YOUR champion is and why you want to honor them. Plus, you have to submit photos of that champion. You’ll also need to let them know which show you’ll be attending. The details are at CarrieUnderwood.fm/ChampionContest. The Cry Pretty 360 Tour kicks off Wednesday, May 1st in Greensboro, North Carolina.

