Carrie Underwood inspires Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Font

March 8, 2024 1:55PM CST
Disney/Scott Kirkland

This International Women’s Day, Maddie & Tae‘s Maddie Font is taking a moment to shine the spotlight on a country superstar who inspires her: Carrie Underwood.

“I really, really love and admire Carrie Underwood. I love that she balances family and her work life so well,” says Maddie.

“She really, really took us under her wing on her Cry Pretty Tour back in 2019 and just really gave us once-in-a-lifetime moments,” shares the “Die From a Broken Heart” singer. “I will always be grateful for her and her friendship.”

Maddie & Tae will kick off their Here’s To Friends Tour March 16 in New Port Richey, Florida, with stops in Arizona, Ohio, Alabama, Texas, California and more.

Tickets are available now at maddieandtae.com.

