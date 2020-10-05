Carrie Underwood Has a Halloween Costume Problem – But Loves her “Boyfriend.” Wait, What?!

Carrie Underwood and her family are already in the Halloween spirit. They’ve carved pumpkins and put up decorations. The only problem is their son Isaiah wants to dress up as Oogie Boogie from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” . . . but they can’t find a costume.
She says, quote, “I don’t know what we’re going to be for Halloween. [Isaiah] says he wants to be Oogie Boogie from ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ but I’m having some trouble finding that costume. It only exists for adults.
“Lord help us if I have to make Oogie Boogie. We’re gonna see. Maybe I’ll get a potato sack-type of situation, a burlap sack. Maybe I can make one out of that. Wish me luck.”
(Do you have Carrie’s number? Here’s an Oogie Boogie for kids at HalloweenCostumes.com.)
One more thing: Ten years in, and Carrie’s still hot for her husband, Mike Fisher. On Saturday she posted a photo of them, arm-in-arm and all smiles. She captioned it: “Been married for 10 years, but he’s still my boyfriend. #National Boyfriend Day”