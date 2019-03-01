Carrie Underwood gives Special Helium-Filled Performance for Son’s Birthday
By Roy Gregory
|
Mar 1, 2019 @ 9:11 AM

Carrie Underwood is even more popular with her four-year-old son when she sings to him with her lungs filled with helium. Her husband, Mike Fisher, shared a video of Carrie holding newborn son Jacob and singing to birthday boy Isaiah after taking a big inhale of helium from a balloon. It was so entertaining that Isaiah tried to take the balloon and do the same, when the video clip ends.

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday Isaiah😂!!

A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on

Isaiah’s birthday fell on Wednesday (February 27th), which he celebrated with family and friends with an impressive Kermit the Frog and muppets-themed cake made by Carrie’s good friend and professional cake baker Ivey Childers of Ivey Cake in Brentwood, TN.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

KFC/TACO BELL in Joliet Closes Lay’s Is Releasing Three New Chips Based on Types of Music? Would You Recognize Keith Urban in This Photo Shared by Nicole Kidman? A Couple of New Movies Open This Weekend 11 Years ago Brandon Jones tried to steal Dierks Bentleys show! Carrie Underwood sang the classic “Happy Birthday” song with a twist.
Comments