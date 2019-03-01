Carrie Underwood gives Special Helium-Filled Performance for Son’s Birthday

Carrie Underwood is even more popular with her four-year-old son when she sings to him with her lungs filled with helium. Her husband, Mike Fisher, shared a video of Carrie holding newborn son Jacob and singing to birthday boy Isaiah after taking a big inhale of helium from a balloon. It was so entertaining that Isaiah tried to take the balloon and do the same, when the video clip ends.

Isaiah’s birthday fell on Wednesday (February 27th), which he celebrated with family and friends with an impressive Kermit the Frog and muppets-themed cake made by Carrie’s good friend and professional cake baker Ivey Childers of Ivey Cake in Brentwood, TN.