Carrie Underwood Gives a Present on Her Birthday
Wednesday March 10th was/is Carrie Underwood’s birthday – but she was the one giving a present to her fans. Carrie’s My Savior arrives on the 26th of this month, right before Easter, but she’s now sharing one of the tracks from the album, “Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus.”
Carrie posted “‘Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus’ is my birthday gift to YOU! Thanks to Bear Rinehart of NEED TO BREATHE for harmonizing with me!” and she shared this behind the scenes look at the making of the track…