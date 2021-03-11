      Weather Alert

Carrie Underwood Gives a Present on Her Birthday

Mar 11, 2021 @ 2:14pm

Wednesday March 10th was/is Carrie Underwood’s birthday – but she was the one giving a present to her fans. Carrie’s My Savior arrives on the 26th of this month, right before Easter, but she’s now sharing one of the tracks from the album, “Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus.”

Carrie posted “‘Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus’ is my birthday gift to YOU! Thanks to Bear Rinehart of NEED TO BREATHE for harmonizing with me!” and she shared this behind the scenes look at the making of the track…

Popular Posts
Dan+Dog: Dan Smyers' Family Adopts Senior Chihuahua
Life after Rascal Flatts: Gary LeVox Now Offers a Line of Designer Clothing
WCCQ's Mad Marchness!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Something in Your Home Is a Death Trap... THIS.
Bolingbrook Man Dies Following Car Crash