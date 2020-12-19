      Weather Alert

Carrie Underwood Gets her Christmas Wish: Cows

Dec 19, 2020 @ 11:08am
Cape Town, South Africa, man holding calf

Maybe the reason Carrie Underwood didn’t include a cover of “The Twelve Days Of Christmas” on her new holiday record is because she couldn’t get anything to rhyme with cattle?  It would be a battle.

The country star got some of her Christmas presents early, this year.  Her husband, retired NHL hockey star Mike Fisher, got her two cows, which  he recently picked up, at an auction.

They’re my favorite animal.  I love them, they make me so happy,” Underwood told ET Canada.  She added, “I don’t want them for any purpose, just to love them.”

As for what Fisher might find under the tree, that’s more of a toss-up.  Underwood admitts, “I’m actually not a good gift-giver… I will tell my husband like, ‘Don’t get me anything,’ because that means I have to get him something.”

