Carrie Underwood “Froze” When Janet Jackson Blew Her A Kiss Onstage
Carrie Underwood recently stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show – and the two singers (who have each won American Idol) bonded over their love of Janet Jackson.
Clarkson asked Carrie about the time she played the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Somerset, England; where Jackson had also been booked to perform… and Jackson blew Underwood a kiss while on stage.
“We just had kind of prime seating and she blew me a kiss and I’m like looking around like what who is she blowing a kiss to and they’re like, it’s you, it’s you, blow a kiss back and I was like, I froze and then she starts walking the other way,” said Underwood.
Carrie said she completely froze because she couldn’t believe Jackson “would know I was even alive.” Kelly joked that she and Carrie should do Janet Jackson karaoke one day. We agree! Have you ever had a “fan moment?” What artist made you fan out?