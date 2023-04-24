Carrie Underwood Extends Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood has announced she is extending her Las Vegas Residency, “Reflections: The Las Vegas Residency,” at Resorts Word.

The show is set to start on June 21, and due to high demand, she is adding three additional shows in December.

Carrie said, “This show is truly a celebration of all my music and I love having the chance to welcome fans from all over the world who come to see us in Vegas.”

The new dates are Dec. 13, 15, and 16.

Would you go to this show? I think it would make a good getaway from the cold.