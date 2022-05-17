      Weather Alert

CARRIE UNDERWOOD ENLISTS JIMMIE ALLEN FOR ‘DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR’

May 17, 2022 @ 8:18am
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Carrie Underwood will head out on her headlining The Denim & Rhinestones Tour this fall with special guest Jimmie Allen. The trek will kick off on October 15th in Greenville, SC, making stops in 43 U.S. cities before concluding in Seattle, WA on March 17, 2023. Tickets for The Denim & Rhinestones Tour concerts go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday (May 20th) at 10 a.m. local time.

Carrie said, “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites.  We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

As in the past, Carrie will donate $1 from each ticket sold to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org), which provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

Carrie’s new Denim & Rhinestones album will be released on June 10th.

Here are The Denim & Rhinestones Tour dates:
October 15, 2022 Greenville, SC  Bon Secours Wellness Arena
October 17, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 18, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
October 20, 2022 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
October 22, 2022 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
October 23, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
October 25, 2022 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
October 27, 2022 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center
October 31, 2022 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
November 2, 2022 Austin, TX Moody Center
November 3, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center
November 5, 2022 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
November 7, 2022 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
November 12, 2022 Moline, IL Tax Slayer Center
November 13, 2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
November 15, 2022 Denver, CO Ball Arena
November 17, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena
November 19, 2022 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

