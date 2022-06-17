CARRIE UNDERWOOD BRAGS ABOUT HER HUSBAND’S DAD SKILLS

Carrie Underwood says she’s lucky to have wonderful examples of fathers in her own dad, Steve Underwood, and her husband, Mike Fisher. She tells us that as a parent to the couple’s two young sons, Isaiah and Jake, dads don’t come any better than Mike.
“Mike as a dad is just super involved in our boys’ lives, very hands on. It takes a team. I just love that I feel like we’re such a great team. I love it that he gets to now work with Isaiah on sports and things like that, and I know he loves it too. So, I think that’s one of my favorite qualities about Mike is just how hands on of a father he is and very willing to pick up the slack when I’m crazy busy.”
And busy she has been with the recent release of her new album, Denim & Rhinestones. Carrie continues climbing the charts with her Top 20 hit, “Ghost Story,” and she just performed a song off the album called “Pink Champagne” during her appearance earlier this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
