CARRIE UNDERWOOD BRAGS ABOUT HER HUSBAND’S DAD SKILLS

Jun 17, 2022 @ 8:26am
(Photo by Ray Mickshaw/WireImage)

Carrie Underwood says she’s lucky to have wonderful examples of fathers in her own dad, Steve Underwood, and her husband, Mike Fisher. She tells us that as a parent to the couple’s two young sons, Isaiah and Jake, dads don’t come any better than Mike.

“Mike as a dad is just super involved in our boys’ lives, very hands on. It takes a team. I just love that I feel like we’re such a great team. I love it that he gets to now work with Isaiah on sports and things like that, and I know he loves it too. So, I think that’s one of my favorite qualities about Mike is just how hands on of a father he is and very willing to pick up the slack when I’m crazy busy.”

And busy she has been with the recent release of her new album, Denim & Rhinestones. Carrie continues climbing the charts with her Top 20 hit, “Ghost Story,” and she just performed a song off the album called “Pink Champagne” during her appearance earlier this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

