Carrie Underwood Blasted for Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

Medical professionals and many kinds of people weren’t pleased with Carrie Underwood , this week, after she “liked” an anti-mask tweet, from conservative commentator Matt Walsh.
Walsh tweeted a video from a Nashville School Board meeting where he argued about, “the cruel and indefensible mask mandate for children.”
Many questioned why Carrie would like the tweet – or any politically charged message – and align herself with Walsh, whom one user called, “sexist, homophobic, & racist bigot.”
Walsh responded, of course, by tweeting more separational controversy – it’s his job. EVERYone is entitled to his or her opinion.
[Walsh: “Carrie Underwood liked my video and now the mob is coming for her. She should know better than to like something that they don’t like. This is an unforgivable sin.”]