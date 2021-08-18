      Weather Alert

Carrie Underwood Blasted for Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

Aug 18, 2021 @ 11:46am

Medical professionals and many kinds of people weren’t pleased with Carrie Underwood , this week, after she “liked” an anti-mask tweet, from conservative commentator Matt Walsh.

Walsh tweeted a video from a Nashville School Board meeting where he argued about, “the cruel and indefensible mask mandate for children.”

Many questioned why Carrie would like the tweet – or any politically charged message – and align herself with Walsh, whom one user called, “sexist, homophobic, &amp; racist bigot.”

Walsh responded, of course, by tweeting more separational controversy – it’s his job.  EVERYone is entitled to his or her opinion.

[Walsh:  “Carrie Underwood liked my video and now the mob is coming for her.  She should know better than to like something that they don’t like.  This is an unforgivable sin.”]

TAGS
#Mask carrieunderwood
Popular Posts
Win Tickets to The Will County Fair!
Lee Brice Tickets!
High Speed Rail From Chicago To St. Louis Moves Into Study And Planning Phase
Win Tickets to the International Motorcycle Show!
Live Nation Will Require Vax Card or Negative COVID Test
Connect With Us Listen To Us On