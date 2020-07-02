Carrie Underwood…..Beekeeper
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 22: Carrie Underwood attends the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel on June 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, have found a new hobby during quarantine. The couple posted a short clip on TikTok, dressed head-to-toe in beekeeping protective gear. They were assisted by a professional beekeeping instructor named Joel. In the clip, Fisher, a former professional hockey player, says, “You don’t realize how many bees are in here.”