Carrie Underwood Announces Second Pregnancy…She’s Going On Tour Too
By Todd Boss
|
Aug 8, 2018 @ 1:21 PM
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Rumors have been going around but now it’s official – Carrie Underwood is pregnant again.

She made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday morning. The baby reveal came at the same time Underwood announced her Cry Pretty Tour. She said, “You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well…yay!” as she showed balloons spelling out “BABY” above her.

Underwood continued, “Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another fish to our little pond.”  Underwood is married to Mike Fisher of the NHL’s Nashville Predators and they already have a 3-year-old named Isaiah.  What a year! After that fall and now she’s pregnant again.

