Carrie Underwood announces new Baby and She’s coming to Chicago!

Carrie Underwood was the bearer of a lot of big news yesterday (Wednesday, August 8th)! She turned to social media to announce a new tour AND a new baby via video message. As far as the new addition goes, Carrie said, “Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond. This has just been a dream come true with album and baby news and all that stuff. We are just so excited and just so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us . . .”

The new bundle of joy is the reason her Cry Pretty Tour 360 won’t start until May, giving mama and baby plenty of time to bond before hitting the road.

As far as the tour goes, Carrie says it will kick off in Greensboro, NC on May 1st and run through October 31st in Detroit, MI with special guest Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. The 55-date arena tour will be sponsored by Carrie’s own lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood. You’ll have to wait a bit until she comes to Chicago (October 29th of 2019). She announced the Tour on Instagram:

Carrie tells us she can’t wait to get back on stage: “I’m so looking forward to the Cry Pretty Tour 360. It’s so much fun being on stage. It’s an energy. I love singing anywhere. I love being in the studio, but it’s just different when you have fans that are singing your songs back to you and kind of throwing that energy back to you. It takes everything to a whole new level, and there’s just like so much adrenaline from the crowd and the lights and the music and everything’s loud. There’s nothing else like it.”

The Cry Pretty Tour 360 will promote Carrie’s upcoming studio album, Cry Pretty, due out on September 14th. One dollar from each ticket sold for The Cry Pretty Tour 360 will be donated to Danita’s Children, which provides a safe haven for abandoned and vulnerable children in Haiti, while encouraging families to stay together through their education and malnutrition programs.

Here’s the happy video of Carrie sharing her Baby news via Instagram