Carrie Underwood – All the Time? Here Comes the Carrie Channel

May 2, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Carrie Underwood will launch an exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, this June.

Carrie announces that she will curate and present the channel.  And it will feature her friends, favorites, and influences, new and classic country, workout hits, and gospel, as well as some other things.

Underwood says:  “I can’t wait to welcome listeners into my personal musical universe, sharing my favorite music across all of the genres I love, from classic rock to the latest in country.”

From Guns-n-Roses to gospel…  but mostly Carrie’s songs and features.  Carrie, 24-7…

