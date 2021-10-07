Caroline Jones Moves from Zac Brown Band Opener to Band Member

“I’ve never been a sideman,” said Caroline Jones, in a recent interview – and now she will be, in a different way; but it’s a thrill.
Jones opened for the Zac Brown Band in 2017… Now she’s a part of the band.
Jones calls the opportunity, “a brand new challenge and one of the most fun ones of my life.”
Caroline will do harmonies and play guitar with the band, but only temporarily. Soon, she will start her solo tour – including spot dates with the Rolling Stones, and a club date on November 14th.
“I’m about to put out my second record. The train is moving forward and gaining speed,” she said. “I just have to constantly pinch myself.”