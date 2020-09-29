Carole Baskin’s Run On ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Has Come To An End
If you were super stoked to see your favorite ‘tiger queen’ dance her way into your heart each week, bad news for you.
Nev Schulman and Johnny Weir each earned a score of 24 for their performances, putting them above previous leaderboard leader Kaitlyn Bristowe, who landed a 23 for her “Moana” dance.
Carole struggled with her samba (it was less of a samba and more of a casual walk) and couldn’t match the improvement she made in week two. She ended up with only 12 points and naturally landed in the bottom two with Anne Heche,who scored only a 15. Both Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough saved Anne and Keo Motsepe.
Here are some highlights of Disney week: