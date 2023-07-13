98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Carnival Cruise Passengers Can Enjoy This New Benefit While Eating

July 13, 2023 5:05PM CDT
Carnival Cruise Line is offering guests a bonus for specialty restaurant bookings.

Cruise Hive states that guests can now receive free or discounted bottles of wine for reservations on the first or second night of each sailing.

They add that guests can receive a complimentary bottle of house wine for every two persons on the reservation.

This will be offered at the steakhouse, Rudi’s Seagrill, Il Viaggio, JiJi Asian Kitchen, and Cucina del Capitano.

