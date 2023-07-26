98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Carnival Cruise Lines Announces a Huge Sale

July 26, 2023 5:05PM CDT
(Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

If you’re ready to set sail, Carnival Cruise Lines has just launched a 72-hour sale.

The sale takes 40% off for sailings making tickets start at $239 per person.

There are restrictions, so make sure you pay attention. The deal is good on select cruises through February 2024.

The sale is good for new bookings between today and 11:59 p.m. on July 27. Be sure to use the rate code P2P.

