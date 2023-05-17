98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Carly’s ’29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City)’ is coming to CMT

May 17, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Courtesy of Big Machine Records

CMT has announced that it will exclusively premiere Carly Pearce – 29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City).

Airing on Saturday, May 20, the one-hour concert special will feature Carly performing nine songs from her critically acclaimed album, 29. Special guests Lee BriceAshey McBryde and Jenee Fleenor will join Carly on stage for duets, as well.

Additionally, throughout May, Carly Pearce – 29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City) will encore back-to-back with CMT Defining: Carly Pearce, where the singer takes a look back on her journey and rise to country stardom.

Carly Pearce – 29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City) airs Saturday, May 20, at 11 p.m. on CMT, and will re-air on CMT Music and MTV Live.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

