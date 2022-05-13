Carly Pierce Wants To Be The Face Of The Grand Ole Opry … She says, “I always associated playing the Grand Ole Opry with ‘making it.’ And when I played on my debut I was an Air B’nB cleaner, so I had not made it, but I felt like in that moment, that the Opry took a chance on me. I didn’t have a song on the radio but they just believed in what I was doing. And to be able to really say … like, I know people play the Opry and stuff, but I don’t feel like there’s another artist in my generation that’s really put in the work the way that I have with the Opry. And I do feel like they kind of were one of the very first champions for me. And I meant it the day that I stepped on that stage, like I want to be a face of the Opry. I want to be one of those people, in the way that I feel like Carrie Underwood really took it on at the height of her career and put into it what it deserves, and I want to carry on that legacy. I think performing 75 times in five years, hopefully they know that by now.