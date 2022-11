Carly Pearce will host the 13th annual CMA Country Christmas holiday television special set to air on ABC on Thursday, December 8th at 9 p.m. ET. The 60-minute special features performances by Dan + Shay, Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Molly Tuttle, Steven Curtis Chapman, The War And Treaty, and Carly.

CMA Country Christmas was recently filmed in Nashville.